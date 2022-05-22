Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 63.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $69.34 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.82 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.