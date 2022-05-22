Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Hold

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

