Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,222 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

