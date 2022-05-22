3,591 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.