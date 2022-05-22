Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,642 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $105,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

