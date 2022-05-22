Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

