Rhumbline Advisers Sells 604 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Assurant worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

NYSE AIZ opened at $176.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.