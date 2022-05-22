Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CUZ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

