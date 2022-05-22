Piper Sandler Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

