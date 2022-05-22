Covestor Ltd Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $14,713,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

