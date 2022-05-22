Rhumbline Advisers Sells 604 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Assurant worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.