Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

