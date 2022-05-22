Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,373 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carvana were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,706,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,353,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
