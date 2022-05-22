Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 252,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

