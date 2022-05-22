LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

