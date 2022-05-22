Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.