Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

