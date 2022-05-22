First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period.
NXTG stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $83.49.
