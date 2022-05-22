iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $66.40 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

