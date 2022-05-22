DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

