Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $130.28 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

