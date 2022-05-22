Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

