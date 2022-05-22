Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,284,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

