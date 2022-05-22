Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

