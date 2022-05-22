Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $107.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.