Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $680,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 774.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

