Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 209,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

