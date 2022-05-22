abrdn plc Sells 2,440 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

