abrdn plc Sells 1,740 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

abrdn plc decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

