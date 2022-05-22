abrdn plc Purchases 22,083 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

abrdn plc raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

