abrdn plc Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.