EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

