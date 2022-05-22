Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $271.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

