Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

