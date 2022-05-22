abrdn plc Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.54 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

