abrdn plc Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,588,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6,719.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 243,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

LUMN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.