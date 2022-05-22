abrdn plc Purchases 4,917 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

abrdn plc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.