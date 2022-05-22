Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

CFG stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

