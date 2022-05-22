abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 537,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.