abrdn plc Acquires 2,799 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.79.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $268.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.