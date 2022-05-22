Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

