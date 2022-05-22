The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

IPG stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

