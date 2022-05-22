abrdn plc Sells 2,915 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after acquiring an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.