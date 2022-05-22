abrdn plc Sells 10,300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.79 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

