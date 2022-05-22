abrdn plc Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

PFG opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

