abrdn plc Sells 2,471 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

