abrdn plc Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.63 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

