abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Bunge worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

