abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,312,000 after buying an additional 140,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.