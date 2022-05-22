abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,148,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,422,000 after purchasing an additional 334,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

